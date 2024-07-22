GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swearing-in row dominates West Bengal Assembly’s monsoon session

Speaker Biman Banerjee set to administer oath of office to four Trinamool Congress MLAs on Tuesday

Published - July 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly started on July 22 amidst the row over the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said the four newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs would take oath in the House on July 23.

“As per convention and under Article 188 of the Constitution, the four newly elected members, who won in the recent by-elections, will be sworn in by me,” he told journalists. He added that the swearing-in would take place in the Assembly before the House resumed at 1 p.m. on July 23.

The four MLAs — Supti Pandey from Maniktala, Madhuparna Thakur from Bagda, Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin — were elected in the byelections held on July 10. Earlier, the Speaker had written to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose about the MLAs being administered the oath in the House.

Article 188 of the Constitution states that “every member of the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council of a State shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe before the Governor, or some person Appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule”.

Ahead of the byelections, two MLAs — Sayanikta Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Hossain Sardar from Bhagwangola — were sworn in by the Speaker on July 5, despite the Governor directing Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to do the honours.

The Raj Bhawan had informed the two MLAs that they had not been administered oath as per established procedure and so would be fined if they were to attend the proceedings of State Assembly.

Mr. Bose also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu over the incident, terming it a violation of the Constitution.

On July 20, the Raj Bhavan sought a response from the Assembly over why his directions were not followed during the swearing-in on July 5.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.