Suvendu Adhikari writes to President Murmu, HM Amit Shah to forfeit Police Medal conferred upon Kolkata Police Commissioner

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting them to withdraw the President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal, presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, alleging shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari shared, "I have written a letter to the President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji requesting her to withdraw/forfeit the prestigious President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal; IPS, (West Bengal: RR - 1994), presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, in connection with his reprehensible, deplorable and shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata."

He further alleged that Mr. Goyal's complicity in the destruction of material evidence and deliberate inaction during the vandalism at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of 14th August, 2024 has been well documented in the media.

"His brazen attempts to sabotage the investigations into what is possibly the most heinous and sensitive crime in the country today to pander to the whims of the political executive of the state, with an intent to camouflage the financial and moral racket running in the health sector in West Bengal, makes him unworthy of retaining such awards," he claimed.

Mr. Adhikari said that the Commissioner’s actions have tarnished the redoubtable reputation of the Kolkata Police, built assiduously over 168 years, and brought shame to the West Bengal Police.

"His activities carried out with the intention of shielding certain influential individuals has further aggravated the already precarious Law & Order situation in West Bengal. He has brought great shame to the state and to the nation and the state is on the boil with the civil society perceiving him as embodiment of all that is wrong in the state of West Bengal," he added.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP said that he had also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in this regard.

"I have also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, requesting him to intervene in this regard and also to kindly censure the State Govt of WB for failing to take appropriate steps in terms of the notification issued vide memo no. 11026/02/2017-PMA dated May 29, 2017 of the Police Division-I, wherein the State Governments were directed that any incident of non-adherence to the guidelines related to withdrawal/forfeiture of President's Police Medal and Police Medal would be considered as a serious lapse," Mr. Adhikari added.

