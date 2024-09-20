GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2021 post-poll violence: Supreme Court raps CBI over its plea seeking transfer of cases outside West Bengal

Scandalous allegations have been made against all the courts in general in West Bengal, says Supreme Court to CBI

Updated - September 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A general view of the Supreme Court

A general view of the Supreme Court | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 20, 2024) rapped the CBI for making "scandalous allegations" against the courts in its plea seeking transfer of cases relating to the 2021 post-post violence cases outside West Bengal.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the agency cannot cast aspersions on the entire judiciary in West Bengal.

“Mr Raju what kind of grounds are taken in this? How can you cast aspersions on entire judiciary. You are showing as if there is a hostile environment in whole West Bengal,” commented the Bench.

"Your officers may not like the judicial officer or a particular state but don't say that the entire judiciary is not functioning. The judges the district judges and civil judges and sessions judges can't come here and defend themselves," the Bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI.

Post-poll violence case: Supreme Court refuses to pass order on urgent listing of West Bengal Govt's suit against CBI probe

Defending the averments in the petition, the law officer told the apex court that there is no intention to cast aspersions and it is a case of loose drafting.

Mr. Raju withdrew the transfer petition after scathing observation from the apex court.

The Supreme Court recorded in its order, "Scandalous allegations have been made against all the courts in general in West Bengal. It has been repeatedly averred that there is a hostile environment prevailing in the courts. It is very unfortunate that the central agency has chosen to cast aspersions on courts in West Bengal".

"ASG states that there was no intention to cast aspersions. However the averment are to the contrary. He seeks permission to withdraw," the Bench said.

The CBI had filed the petition in December 2023 seeking directions to transfer the cases outside of West Bengal due to alleged concerns of witness intimidation.

Published - September 20, 2024 12:39 pm IST

West Bengal / judiciary (system of justice)

