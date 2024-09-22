ADVERTISEMENT

Subhankar Sarkar replaces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Bengal Congress chief

Published - September 22, 2024 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Chowdhury, who led the Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha, has been in a confrontational mode with the Mamata Banerjee-led government

The Hindu Bureau

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on Saturday (September 21, 2024) appointed Subhankar Sarkar as the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), replacing veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,”a statement from general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal read.

Mr. Chowdhury, who led the Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha, has been in a confrontational mode with the Mamata Banerjee-led government despite her Trinamool Congress being a member of the INDIA bloc in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there had been speculations of him being replaced as the Bengal Congress chief for some time now, Mr. Chowdhury was actively leading the party’s protests over the rape and murder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A seven-term MP, Mr. Chowdhury lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Baharampur constituency to Trinamool’s cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan.

The Congress also announced M.K. Bharadwaj and Bhanu Mahajan as the acting working presidents for Jammu and Kashmir, where Assembly elections are being held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US