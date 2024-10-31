Cracks have emerged among junior doctors in West Bengal who have been agitating since August 9 to seek justice for the doctor who was raped and killed on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). One faction is at odds with the ruling establishment, and the other appears soft on the Government.

With the unveiling of the newly formed West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) on Saturday, a countermovement has emerged among the State’s junior doctors. The new group has taken a stand against the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF). The former purportedly comprises doctors who have been accused of enforcing “threat culture“ across State-run hospitals .

Annihilation of “threat culture,” i.e., an environment of threats, intimidation, and blackmail that allegedly prevails across institutions in the State-run healthcare system, has been one of the key demands of the WBJDF.

Threats and blackmail

While the WBJDF has been at loggerheads with the State government on multiple occasions, the WBJDA appears to be going soft on the administration.

“When the rape and murder took place, we were the first to start this movement. When we disagreed with cease work as part of the protest, false allegations of perpetuating threat culture were pinned on us,” one of the WBJDA doctors said earlier this week.

He added that during the meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister on October 21, one of the representatives of the WBJDF had referred to them as “notorious criminals and molesters.”

“Over ₹4.75 crores have been raised in the name of Abhaya… Those who are raising money in the name of the victim, aren’t they notorious criminals?” the WBJDA member asked.

Another member of the WBJDA alleged that there was an attempt by protesting junior doctors to remove those with a differing opinion through this “arbitrary” list of “threat culture suspects.”

The WBJDA was formed after the meeting between the WBJDF and the Chief Minister, during which the Chief Minister questioned the suspension of 51 healthcare workers by an internal inquiry committee of the RGKMCH without the Health Department’s approval. Soon after, the Calcutta High Court stayed the suspension of these doctors.

At cross purposes

On Sunday, the newly formed WBJDA emailed a list of eight demands to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, countering the ten demands made by the WBJDF. The WBJDA’s demands reportedly include an audit of the WBJDF’s funds and an investigation into their motivation.

“When those who have perpetuated threat culture and corruption in medical colleges all this while, suddenly portray themselves as noble, neither us nor the public will believe it,” Rumelika Kumar, a representative of the WBJDF, said. She added that the WBJDF has demanded an inquiry into threat culture.

Aniket Mahato, a representative of the WBJDF, alleged that some members of the WBJDA were student leaders of the ruling party during Sandip Ghosh’s tenure as principal of RGKMCH. Dr. Ghosh was arrested for financial irregularities at RGKMCH as well as delay in filing an FIR and tampering with evidence in the rape and murder case.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, members of the WBJDF marched to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation at the CGO Complex from the West Bengal Medical Council in Salt Lake.

