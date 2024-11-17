Six injured, 17 arrested as clashes erupt between two communities at Beldanga in West Bengal

Prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services were suspended after clashes erupted between two communities in Beldanga town in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Tensions began in the late hours of November 16 following reports of an allegedly objectionable message written on a neon signboard at a Kartik Puja pandal in Beldanga. There was stone pelting, and shops and vehicles were attacked. Some people sustained injuries in the vandalism and arson.

West Bengal police said that prompt action had been taken by the police against the vandalism and violence by arresting 17 persons.

“No casualty repeat no casualty has been reported anywhere in the district. 6 persons were injured and are under proper treatment. Condition of all injured is stable,” the West Bengal police posted over social media.

According to the police, the situation was under control, sharp vigil continues in the area, and the clashes took place between two groups over some “condemnable mischief”. “President and secretary of the committee where this incident took place have been arrested and taken in police custody,” the police said.

While certain videos claiming to be from Beldanga surfaced on social media, the police said that “malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about last night’s incident at Beldanga in Murshidabad.”

Leaders from Opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), also raised the issue and blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the flare-up.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar urged the local people of Beldanga to not indulge in any incitement at this moment. “At the same time, I appeal to the police administration to quickly restore peace in the area,” Mr. Majumdar said on social media.

CPI(M) leader Md. Salim condemned the incident and demanded “stern action against all those involved”.

“Shocking news from Beldanga, Murshidabad. Planned provocative display of abuse and disrespect to incite religious hatred with great impunity is exposing worthlessness if not complicity. @MamataOfficial and @WBPolice,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Earlier, during the festival season, allegations of violence and vandalism during Durga Puja and Kali Puja immersions were raised by the BJP leadership, which was refuted by police as a “fake narrative” as well as “misleading and unsubstantiated”.

Earlier this month, a Division Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court, while seeking a report from the West Bengal government over allegations of vandalism during immersions, also raised questions on why such incidents were not reported in the media. The petitioner’s counsel replied by pointing out that at least two journalists reported on the communal clashes, but were later arrested by the State police.