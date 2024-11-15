SIT formed to probe into tab fund diversion scam: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (November 15, 2024) said that her government has formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe into a fraud in which government funds sent to bank accounts of students for purchasing tabs or mobile phones were diverted elsewhere.

Six people were arrested in this connection, she said while speaking to journalists at the Bagdogra airport in the northern part of the State before flying back to Kolkata.

The government had transferred ₹10,000 to the bank accounts of each higher secondary and class 10 student of government schools to purchase a tablet or mobile, but several of them did not receive the money due to alleged malpractices.

"An SIT has been formed. Our administration is very strong. They have already arrested six people and will do whatever is required. The group (involved in the case) is from Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Such groups exist in almost all other states,” Banerjee said.

The government has started giving money to all who did not receive it, she added.