Siliguri Court sentences death penalty to convict in rape-murder case of minor

A Siliguri Court in West Bengal sentenced the death penalty to a convict in the 2023 rape and murder case of a minor girl on Saturday (September 7, 2024). In Additional District and Sessions Judge on Saturday (September 7, 2024) sentenced MD Abbas to death within the 13 months after the minor was brutally raped and murdered in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Additional Sessions Judge Anita Meherotra Mathur came to the end of the case after recording 33 witnesses and the prosecution's arguments.

Also Read: West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

Speaking to ANI, Special Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said, "On the last occasion, we pleaded for the death sentence because three sections on which the punishment was proved among the other sections carry a maximum punishment. So last day I had a one-and-a-half hour hearing on this point trying to project this case as one of the rarest of the rare cases."

Mr. Chatterjee said that the death sentence was awarded in two consecutive sections, “Section 302, which is murder, and another is Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

The incident happened on August 21, 2023, when the minor girl, heading for school, was brutally raped and murdered in an abandoned area under the jurisdiction of the Matigara Police Station in Siliguri. The Matigara police launched an investigation and arrested MD Abbas within six hours of the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.