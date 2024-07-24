GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several arrested in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar as police bust ‘honey trap’ call centre

The gang threatened people with recorded private videos and extorted money

Published - July 24, 2024 09:15 am IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Kolkata

West Bengal’s Bidhannagar city police has busted a honey trap call centre in Rajarhat, New Town area, in the suburbs of Kolkata, and arrested five people in connection with the case.

Four of the five arrested were women. During the raid police seized multiple items including gadgets used to video call people to extort money. They have also seized video cameras, mobiles, and bank documents from the raid site.

Bidhannagar City Police has posted an animated video on social media site X (previously Twitter) highlighting their operation. In the post, they claimed they conducted the raid based on credible information they received beforehand.

The members of this racket used to video call people, befriend them, and share private photos, and record them on video call without their knowledge. Later they sent these videos to their targets and demanded money.

The accused arrested in the racket were Imran Taraphder, Mithu Paul, Mamata Singh, Laxmi Saha, and Jayashree Sadhukhan.

