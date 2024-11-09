ADVERTISEMENT

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:46 am IST - Kolkata

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, officials said

PTI

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday (November 9, 2024), South Eastern Railway officials said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

