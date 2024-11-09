 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, officials said

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:46 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday (November 9, 2024), South Eastern Railway officials said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:40 am IST

Related Topics

railway / indian railways / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.