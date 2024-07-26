GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scrap NITI Aayog, bring back Planning Commission: Mamata Banerjee

The TMC supremo, who is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting even as most INDIA bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform

Published - July 26, 2024 07:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi on July 26, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting on July 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 26 said the public policy think tank brought by the Modi government should be scrapped and the Planning Commission restored.

Ms. Banerjee, who is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting even as most INDIA bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform.

Budget 2024: Upset at Budget, Stalin to boycott PM’s NITI Aayog meet
Karnataka to boycott NITI Ayog meeting chaired by PM on July 27 to protest being ‘ignored’ in Budget

“They (BJP) have formed the government but they don’t have people’s mandate. This is the first time after the BJP came in, since 2014, they have not formed the government as a single party,” said the TMC chief.

She said that because of their “compulsions”, the BJP-ruled NDA has brought a “politically very biased Budget” which “deprives” all Opposition States.

"I thought it is my duty to raise this voice at least on a common platform though I know the NITI Aayog has no financial powers," she said.

"Since the NITI Aayog has been planned, I have not seen a single work being done because they don't have any power. Earlier, there was a Planning Commission. As a chief minister... at that time I saw there was a system," she said.

She said State governments had power to discuss their issues under the Planning Commission and it was very good at taking care of States in different areas. "But now there is no hope, no scope."

Budget 2024: West Bengal deprived, Budget politically biased says Mamata

Ms. Banerjee said the NITI Aayog should be scrapped.

"I will raise my voice that stop this NITI Aayog. They do not have any financial implication. They cannot do anything, only hold meeting once a year to show their face. Please bring back the Planning Commission again," Ms. Banerjee said.

"It was a plan of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and since Independence, the Planning Commission has worked a lot for the country," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27 which will focus on making India a developed nation by 2047.

Several INDIA bloc CMs have announced they will skip the meet as a mark of protest against the Union budget which, they alleged, was "anti-federal" in spirit and "extremely discriminatory" towards their States.

The list includes Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin of the DMK, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and all three Congress chief ministers – Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telegana’s Revanth Reddy.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.