Supreme Court slams Bengal Government’s plan to hire private guards to protect women doctors

Compelling the State to agree to withdraw a policy to restrict women doctors to 12-hour shifts, the court said, “Women do not want concessions from you. They want equal opportunities to work...”

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during hearing its suo motu case on September 17, 2024 over the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Photo: Supreme Court website via PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government for its scheme to hire private security guards to protect women medical students, doctors and staff in government hospitals under the ‘Rattirer Sathi’ (Friend in the Night) scheme.

A three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud pointed out that the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was also a volunteer.

“The accused was drawn from the volunteer force. Are you again going to have another set of contractual people trained by the police for just seven days now walking all around hospitals? What safety would women doctors have,” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked the State sharply about the scheme notified on September 13.

The court compelled the State to agree to withdraw a policy, issued August 19, to restrict women doctors to 12-hour shifts and take no night duty at hospitals.

“Women do not want concessions from you. They want equal opportunities to work in a safe environment. Why do you prevent from working in the nights,” the Chief Justice asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State of West Bengal.

The Chief Justice said women doctors were not demanding special concessions, but basic safety and security at the workplace all day and all night. The court said the hours of duty should be reasonable for doctors across the spectrum, regardless of their gender. It said the State should not vitiate the constitutional guarantee of gender equality.

“You [State] cannot tell a woman who is a part of our workforce that she cannot work at night... Pilots, doctors, Armed Forces personnel work nights,” the Chief Justice said.

Mr. Sibal agreed to delete the clauses with immediate effect. He submitted that 1,514 private security personnel were considered under the Rattirer Sathi scheme. They would be hired through a security agency for a term of one year. But the court said the State should have regular police force personnel, and not private security guards, protecting the 45 medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.

“These colleges are where the young women straight out of Class 12, who are hardly 18 years of age, come to study leaving their homes in various parts of the State. They are the most vulnerable... Having contractual security would become a new source of danger... Who are these people? They are neither police nor paramilitary... Today, women doctors have a feeling of insecurity. On top of that, you get these contractual employees. The reservations expressed by doctors are genuine,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Mr. Sibal.

The court said areas like duty and rest rooms for medical staff and doctors should have biometric access facility to restrict outsiders.

Doctors from West Bengal, represented by senior advocates Indira Jaising and Karuna Nundy, had called for the dismantling of the Rattirer Sathi scheme. One of the lawyers appearing for an organisation, ‘Doctors for Patients’, called it an example of “romantic paternalism”. “Has the State of West Bengal come to this when the accused was a civic volunteer...” Ms. Nundy asked in the hearing.

Published - September 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST

