ADVERTISEMENT

SC grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

Published - July 30, 2024 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mr. Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail

PTI

Supreme Court granted bail to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case, on July 30.  | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Supreme Court on July 30 granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

ED arrests Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter in cattle smuggling scam

The top court directed Mr. Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mr. Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), opposed the bail plea, saying Mr. Mondol is a very influential person and was involved in tampering with evidence.

The CBI had claimed that Mr. Mondal was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh. Mr. Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US