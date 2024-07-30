SC grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Supreme Court on July 30 granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

The top court directed Mr. Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mr. Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), opposed the bail plea, saying Mr. Mondol is a very influential person and was involved in tampering with evidence.

The CBI had claimed that Mr. Mondal was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh. Mr. Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

