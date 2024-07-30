GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mr. Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail

Published - July 30, 2024 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court granted bail to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case, on July 30. 

Supreme Court granted bail to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case, on July 30.  | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Supreme Court on July 30 granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

ED arrests Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter in cattle smuggling scam

The top court directed Mr. Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mr. Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), opposed the bail plea, saying Mr. Mondol is a very influential person and was involved in tampering with evidence.

The CBI had claimed that Mr. Mondal was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh. Mr. Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

Related Topics

West Bengal / corruption & bribery / money laundering / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.