Santiniketan’s Visva-Bharati suffering in absence of full-time V-C, say teachers

They say increasing number of vacant posts and lack of supervision under temporary heads have severely impacted the Central university’s performance as an educational institution.

Published - November 26, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Kolkata

Visva-Bharati university has been functioning under temporary heads since November 2023

Suspense-filled silence hangs over Visva-Bharati as it awaits the appointment of a fulltime Vice-Chancellor. It was in early November 2023 that the post fell vacant following the retirement of Bidyut Chakrabarty, and since then this Rabindranath Tagore-founded university has been functioning under temporary heads, which, according to teachers, has severely impacted its performance as an educational institution. There was hope that there would be a new V-C by this month but there has been no announcement so far.

“After more than a year without a permanent Vice-Chancellor, there are three areas in the university that have been impacted severely,” said a senior professor who did not want to be named. “With the National Education Policy in full throttle now, the lack of new faculty is putting a strain on the university. The NAAC evaluation is also close and the lack of supervision of the inexperienced IQAC may adversely impact the rating,” the professor said.

“This year, the induction of a relatively inexperienced admission committee has resulted in a humongous number of vacant seats that might inadvertently impact grants. This lack of accountability is galling. Overall, the university is functioning well below its potential,” the senior teacher added.

It was on November 8 last year that Prof. Chakrabarty, whose tenure was marked with controversies, retired, and ever since the university has been functioning under acting V-Cs. Sanjoy Mallik took over first and remained in charge till June 2024; he was followed by Arabinda Mondal, who officiated as the V-C until September when Binoy Kumar Saren took over.

“We have no idea what’s going on. From time to time, we find rumours floating around. Sometimes we hear the President of India has put her signature on the file and sent it back to the Education Minister. Sometimes we hear that the recommendation of the search committee is still sitting on the Education Minister’s table and that it is yet to reach the President. Sometimes we hear a new search committee will be formed. We know nothing,” said another senior professor at the university.

“But Visva-Bharati is not alone. There are seven Central universities awaiting the appointment of a fulltime Vice-Chancellor; only Jamia Millia Islamia recently got a V-C,” the professor said.

Visva-Bharati is the only Central university in West Bengal and its Chancellor is the Prime Minister of India. The institution, which celebrated its centenary in 2021, had its status enhanced internationally last year when Santiniketan, of which Visva-Bharati is a part, was accorded heritage status by UNESCO. It is the university that is responsible for the upkeep of the status.

