Rising mob lynching incidents in West Bengal symptom of a bigger social issue

In the past month, West Bengal has seen multiple cases of mob lynching and violence in public places, resulting in the death of a few innocent victims and the injury of several more. All these events point to a bigger problem of rising angst, resulting in them taking law and order into their hands at the drop of a hat. Experts in the field point to the increased distrust in the system coupled with the prevalence of mental health issues among the populace as the reason for these incidents.

Ranjit Sur, a member of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a human rights organisation, says, “Lack of jobs has reached an extreme state in Bengal. People do not have work. There is a lot of frustration and anger in people. Getting violent is just one way of expressing that anger and frustration. These incidents point at a much bigger problem.”

Lynching deaths were reported from Kolkata, Salt Lake, Jhargram, Tarakeshwar and Bhangar. The victims in all these cases were beaten up over suspicion of petty theft.

In incidents of mob violence reported from Chopra and Fulbari in north Bengal, women were beaten up over allegations of extra-marital affairs. North 24 Parganas in Bengal reported five different cases of mob violence in the past month where suspicion of child theft triggered the assault. In some cases, local leaders and workers of the ruling party were also accused of taking part in the violence.

Irshad Alam, who was beaten up inside the Udayan Government Hostel in Kolkata, was one of the first victims of mob lynching in the past month. His wife Salma Khatun says, “My life, my home was destroyed in a day. What was his fault? He was just repairing a TV at the hostel. They beat him up ruthlessly without any proof that he stole the phone.” By the time Mr. Khatun arrived at the Calcutta Medical College, her husband was already dead.

So far, police have arrested 15 people in this case, all between 21-28 years of age, all present or former students of the various colleges in the city. Their lives have also been destroyed by this violence, points out Madina Begum, Alam’s sister. “Their parents’ dreams for their children got destroyed. They came here to become doctors, engineers or officers. This violence destroyed both their and our lives. What did they gain?”

“These increased cases of street justice and public beatings of people also point towards the lack of faith in the government, police, or the justice system,” Mr. Sur says. Filing an FIR/GD even for small issues is such a hassle and it takes years to solve one case; hence, people take to mob justice as a simple solution, he suggests.

Dr. Sudip Kumar Som, a Kolkata-based psychiatrist, also attributes this to a lack of faith in the system. “In mob violence rather than in other forms of violence, non-accountability and infectious nature of violence are important factors,” he notes. The crowd becomes faceless when there is a mob and no single person is held responsible in most cases, giving people the courage to take part in this kind of violence, he points out.

Also read | Chopra flogging: Victims and survivors, silenced

Alam’s house is a dilapidated one-room space in the slums of Belgachia, in the heart of north Kolkata. The approach road to his house is so narrow that it barely fits one person. The room rent is a meagre ₹100. However, after his death, his family is worried that they will not be able to manage even this charge.

The deceased was beaten up with sticks and bats; his hands and legs were tied up and he was held hostage inside the students’ hostel. Police and forensic department have recovered a broken bat from inside the hostel and found blood stains inside the premises.

“If he was a thief, why would we be so poor?” asks Ms. Begum as she questions her brother’s death, the sole breadwinner of the family. After his demise, as they are left to fend for themselves, their children’s education hangs in the balance.

Swantana Adhikari, senior program manager at the Child In Need Institute (CINI), who deals with mental health issues in children and adolescents, says, “These days people have very little patience. They want a quick fix to everything, including the justice system. They do not take a moment to find reason behind their actions.”

“People who take part in violence at many times have themselves faced violence in the past where they were powerless and could not react. When they see any other space to bring out their anger, they easily take part,” she said

While only one person may have lost their phone in the Udayan Hostel violence incident, many others at the hostel joined in on the assault on Alam, she notes. This is called mob mentality where people give in to peer pressure, without putting any thought into the dire consequences of their actions, she added

She said that anybody who takes part in such violence is likely to have mental health issues that remain unaddressed.

According to the National Mental Health Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through NIMHANS, Bengaluru in 12 States, three out of four people suffer from mental health disorders. However, lack of conversation around it is another issue that leads to cycles of violence and abuse.

Questions were also raised about the actions of police and authorities in the matter. “We are a human rights organisation. When we organise even a small event, the police, the Intelligence Bureau, and all other stakeholders constantly keep a watch on us. So, is it believable that people beat up Irshad Alam at the hostel in broad daylight, killed him, and deleted CCTV footage from the nearby shop and police did not know what transpired?” asked Mr. Sur.

He pointed out that even if people want to report a crime, filing an FIR itself is a logistical nightmare for a common man. If cases go to court, it takes a lifetime for them to be resolved; sometimes, it ends favourably for the perpetrator, he adds. All these factors add up to why people choose the path of the public justice system, he concludes.

If any of this is triggering for you or you/anyone you know need/s help with your mental health issues, you can contact this toll-free pan-India number – 1800 121 2323 (CINI helpline)