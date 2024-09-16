Meeting between agitating junior doctors, West Bengal government begins at Mamata’s Kalighat home

The first round of talks between the West Bengal Government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat on Monday (September 16, 2024) evening to address the R.G. Kar impasse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters said they would not settle for anything less than the five demands they had previously placed before the Government.

The medics demanded accountability and punishment for those responsible for the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and the “destruction” of evidence; strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh; resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam; improved security for healthcare workers; and the eradication of the “threat culture” in government healthcare institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee’s residence for the crucial talks.

The previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the State Government’s rejection of the doctors’ demand for live-streaming and video recording of the meeting.

The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government accepted this condition, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies for clarity.

Meanwhile, the doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health Department, for the eight-day and the ‘cease work’ for the 36th day seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Hospital and removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior state health officials.

On Saturday (September 14, 2024), Ms. Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site and assured the doctors that their demands would be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the proposed meeting fell through when the protesters claimed they were asked to leave “unceremoniously” after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM’s residence.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Ms. Banerjee's residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting was originally scheduled at 5 p.m

Before departing from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters said they were being accompanied by two professional stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.