Agitating junior doctors reach Mamata Banerjee’s residence to hold meeting to end RG Kar impasse

A delegation of agitating junior doctors reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday (September 16, 2024) evening to hold talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Ms. Banerjee's residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting was originally scheduled at 5 pm.

Before departing from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters said they are being accompanied by two professional stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting.

The protesters said they would not settle for anything less than the five demands they had previously placed before the government.

The medics demanded accountability and punishment for those responsible for the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and "destruction" of evidence; strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh; resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam; improved security for healthcare workers; and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.