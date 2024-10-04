GIFT a SubscriptionGift
R.G. Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors likely to call off ‘total cease work’

After holding a governing body meeting, the junior medics decided to hold a rally on October 4, during which they are likely to announce their decision to withdraw the “total cease work,” a source said

Published - October 04, 2024 11:45 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors illuminate Diyas condemning R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder case, at Babughat, in Kolkata.

Junior doctors illuminate Diyas condemning R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder case, at Babughat, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal are likely to call off their “total cease work” on Friday (October 4, 2024) and resume normal duties soon after, while continuing their demonstrations.

After holding a governing body meeting throughout Thursday night (October 3, 2024), the junior medics decided to hold a rally on Friday afternoon (October 4, 2024), during which they are likely to announce their decision to withdraw the “total cease work,” a source said.

West Bengal’s junior doctors restart cease-work strike, say safety demands not met

“However, they plan to set a deadline for the State Government to implement their demands, after which they will launch a “indefinite fast” until their promises are fulfilled,” he added.

“The governing body meeting concluded this morning. We have decided to suspend the total cease work for now, but our demonstrations will continue. We are mindful of the large number of patients relying on State-run hospitals every day,” one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

Their senior counterparts had urged them to suspend the ‘cease work’ in light of the hardships faced by ordinary patients.

Bengal doctors threaten fresh protests over hospital violence

“In the afternoon, we plan to hold a rally and may announce our decision to withdraw the total cease work,” the doctor said.

“We plan to give the State Government a deadline to fulfill our demands, particularly in light of the attacks doctors face in various hospitals. If our demands are not met, we will launch a fast unto death agitation,” he added.

The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the State-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete ‘cease work’ for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with State officials, resuming essential services under directives aimed at ensuring safety and efficient healthcare.

