R.G. Kar case: Court extends CBI custody of ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, policeman till September 30

A court in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of arrested ex-principal of R.G. Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal till September 30, when their consent will be sought for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, as appealed by the CBI.

The CBI has arrested the two in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

“The Sealdah court extended the CBI custody of the duo till September 30, when the next hearing will be held and consent of Ghosh and Mondal for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, will be sought,” an official said.

The body of a woman medic was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged direct involvement in the incident.

Later, the CBI, which took over the investigation as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court, arrested Mr. Ghosh and the police officer.

