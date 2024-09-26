ADVERTISEMENT

R.G. Kar case: Court extends CBI custody of ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, policeman till September 30

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Kolkata

In the next hearing, Sealdah court will seek consent of Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively

PTI

R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh. | Photo Credit: AFP

A court in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of arrested ex-principal of R.G. Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal till September 30, when their consent will be sought for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, as appealed by the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has arrested the two in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

“The Sealdah court extended the CBI custody of the duo till September 30, when the next hearing will be held and consent of Ghosh and Mondal for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, will be sought,” an official said.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC to hear suo motu plea on October 1

The body of a woman medic was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged direct involvement in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the CBI, which took over the investigation as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court, arrested Mr. Ghosh and the police officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US