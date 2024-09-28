GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rashtriya Lok Morcha MP Upendra Kushwaha terms assault of Bihar students in West Bengal "unfortunate"

The incident came to light after a video of the youth went viral on social media, gaining widespread condemnation; One of the students attempted to explain that they had been assigned to the Siliguri exam centre but was repeatedly asked to show his documents

Published - September 28, 2024 11:14 am IST - Sasaram

ANI

Rashtriya Lok Morcha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday (September 28, 2024) termed the assault of the Bihar students in West Bengal as unfortunate. On September 27, the Bagdogra police under the Siliguri Police Commemorate arrested two people for allegedly threatening and harassing two youth who came to Siliguri from Bihar to attend an exam.

The accused identified as Rajat Bhattacharya and Giridhari Roy- residents of West Bengal's Siliguri are known to be linked to Bangla Pokkho, a pro-Bengali advocacy organization.

Also read:Assault on job aspirants from Bihar in West Bengal sparks a political row

The incident came to light after a video of the youth went viral on social media, gaining widespread condemnation. In the video that has gone viral, the youth can be seen sleeping in a room when a group of miscreants entered and asked them whether they could understand Bengali. When one student replied that they couldn't, the miscreants began questioning them aggressively, claiming they shouldn't be taking exams in other States.

A snapshot of migration in India: Who moves, why and where

One of the students attempted to explain that they had been assigned to the Siliguri exam centre but was repeatedly asked to show his documents. Biswachand Thakur, DCP of Siliguri Police, announced that two accused were arrested by Bagdogra police on Thursday (September 26, 2024) evening following a complaint.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:14 am IST

