Rape cases rising in Bengal due to absence of timely action by State govt: Governor

On Saturday locals torched a police outpost and vadalised vehicles after the body of the minor was found in Jaynagar

Published - October 06, 2024 10:49 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose lashed out at the State government, alleging that absence of timely action has led to rise in cases of rape. Mr. Bose's comments came amid uproar over the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Jaynagar area in South 24 Parganas district.

"The cases of rape are increasing because of the absence of timely action. The inept handling of the rape and murder that took place in RG Kar Medical College, by the West Bengal government, is acting as a fillip to similar gruesome incidents getting repeated in the State. The West Bengal government should realise that a stitch in time saves nine," the Governor told PTI on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Also read | A proper probe alone can ensure timely justice

"Under the present government in Bengal, there seems to be no cure for violence. That’s queer," he said.

Mr. Bose further said that convincing and decisive action against the perpetrators on the part of the state government would help against heinous crimes.

"Otherwise, it will amount to encouraging rape and violence in the state. This does not bring credit to anybody down the line. It’s high time that the state government understood the eternal truth that prevention is better than cure," Mr. Bose added.

On Saturday locals torched a police outpost and vadalised vehicles after the body of the minor was found in Jaynagar.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder incident.

sexual assault & rape / West Bengal

