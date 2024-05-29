Report on Ram Navami procession and riots in West Bengal puts onus on both BJP, Trinamool

A recent report on Ram Navami procession and related communal violence in West Bengal from 2016 to 2023 has highlighted that the Trinamool Congress has been competing with the Bharatiya Janata Party and its other Hindutva allies in aiding and organising such processions.

The report titled ‘West Bengal: Post Ramanavami Communal Riot (2016-23)‘ by a research organisation, AMRA Ek Sachetan Prayas, deals with several instances of communal flare up at Asansol-Raniganj, Howrah and Rishra.

The report was made public by social activist Harsh Mander earlier this month at Srirampur in Hooghly district.

Tracing the evolution of Ram Navami processions, the study says that prior to 2016, Ram Navami was largely confined to Hindi-speaking regions in West Bengal. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, the BJP and its allies started organising these processions.

“These Ram Navami processions were not aggressive when it started. Slowly these processions got transformed into major rallies. A few years later, like the Muharram processions, weapons started emerging at the Ram Navami processions. First, bow and arrow and then swords and various types of sharp weapons were seen at these processions. In recent times, there have been sightings of people walking with firearms in Ram Navami procession,” the report said.

The researchers who conducted field surveys and fact findings after these processions raised concern over the participation of children in such procession. “At certain places, weapons have also been handed over to children”, the report said.

Subha Protim Roy Chowdhury, co-editor of the report said that post 2014, the BJP and its allies were using West Bengal “as a laboratory of its communal project” and Ram Navami procession and certain other activities like Bharat Mata Puja and Ganga Aartis became part of the project.

“Communal and provocative slogans are being raised at many places in the procession, as well as inciting songs are played. The route of these Ram Navami processions passes through mixed population areas and through minority dominated settlements,” Mr. Roy Chowdhury said.

Mohit Ranadip, another co-editor of the publication said at several places the leaders of the Trinamool Congress were competing with the BJP on holding Ram Navami processions.

“We have come across instances that people carrying the Trinamool flags in the day were indulging in communal activities at the night. This was most evident in the Asansol Ram Navami riots of 2018,” Mr. Ranadip said.

The report also raises questions on the role of the district administration and raises questions as to how permissions are granted to such processions not only for one day but for multiple days for Ram Navami.

Releasing the 142-page-report, Harsh Mander, who is the force behind the organisation Karwan e Mohabbat (Caravan of Love), said the report brings out truth and it takes a lot of courage to speak truth in the present times.

Suman Nath, professor of Anthropology at a State-run college, said that in the past AMRA has released reports on several conflicts including communal riots such as Telinipara riots in Hooghly and Bhatpara and Basirhat riots of North 24 Parganas.

The report also highlights that along with the increase in Ram Navami processions there has been a rise in Islamic Jalshas and increase in Madrasas in the State.

The publication by AMRA, which comprises multidisciplinary team of researchers, have also highlighted some silver linings where the victims of communal violence emphasised on peace and fraternity.

The document takes note of Imam Rashidi of Asansol, who despite losing his son to the communal riots, emphasised on peace and played a key role to prevent any further flare up at Asansol in 2018. Similarly, the family of Pratima Devi who was allegedly run over by a police vehicle during the Asansol riots refused to allow any communal politics over her death.