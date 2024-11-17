Railways detain connecting train for Mumbai's 'baraat' party to reach Guwahati

The Railways detained a connecting train in Howrah station for a few minutes for a 'baraat' party coming from Mumbai so that they could reach the venue in Guwahati on time, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday (November 16, 2024) after Chandrasekhar Wagh, a member of a 34-strong 'baraat' party (relatives accompanying the groom) coming from Mumbai, pleaded helplessness on X to the Railway authorities. The Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express, which was scheduled to arrive in Howrah at 1.05 p.m., got delayed and they feared they would miss the Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express, which was scheduled to depart for Assam around 4 p.m.

Following Mr. Wagh's post on X, the Howrah DRM received an urgent message from higher authorities of the Indian Railways to do the needful, a senior official of the Eastern Railways told PTI.

The Railway authorities delayed the departure of Saraighat Express and ensured swift arrival of Gitanjali Express to Howrah.

As Gitanjali Express arrived at Howrah at 4.08 p.m., authorities ensured swift movement of the 'baraat' party members on battery-operated vehicles from platform number 24 in new complex to platform number 9 in old complex, where the Saraighat Express was waiting for them, he said.

As they boarded the train, it left for Guwahati with a delay of a few minutes.

"We got the help and support of all the passengers of the two trains and the Railway Minister, Chief Commercial Manager, DRM and other senior railway officials took every step to ensure the young groom did not miss his marriage," the ER official said.

"It is our moral responsibility to deliver services like these," he added.

The ER, in a post on X, said, "IR arranged to detain Saraighat Express at Howrah for a few minutes so that a marriage party with 'dulha' coming by Gitanjali Express and going to Guwahati can catch the train. The marriage party has expressed their thanks to Railways for this helping gesture."