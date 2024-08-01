GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ragging death: Jadavpur University issues show-cause notice to 20 students

The probe panel and anti-ragging committee said four students would face suspension from four semesters for direct involvement in the conspiracy that led to the minor’s death

Published - August 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Students take out rally against ragging at Jadavpur University.

Students take out rally against ragging at Jadavpur University. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Almost a year after a student died in a ragging incident, Jadavpur University issued show-cause notices to 20 students whom it found guilty in an internal probe. The victim, a minor, was ragged by students and ex-students of the university in a hostel and died after falling from a balcony on August 9, 2023.

The probe panel and anti-ragging committee said four students would face suspension from four semesters for direct involvement in the criminal conspiracy that led to the minor’s death. Twenty students have been served show-cause notices and the committee recommended suspending them for one semester. It also recommended that the students be permanently barred from entering the hostel premises.

Alleged ragging incident at Jadavpur University; student hospitalised

“We have issued showcause notices to those who have been implicated. They will be given 15 days to defend themselves,” interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta said.

The probe found a PhD student at the university, who is facing a six-month suspension due to his involvement in the incident, guilty. Some students could not be issued notices as they are in judicial custody. Ex-students who were found guilty have not been issued any notice.

Ramprasad Kundu, father of the victim, told The Hindu, “Many of the students who are guilty of ragging my son and causing his death are roaming free. I hope they face the most stringent action soon so my son can get justice.”

