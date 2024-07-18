GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protests over power disruption turn violent at Malda, police open fire in self-defence

The police fired in self-defence when protesters tried to set on fire a house in which injured policemen had taken shelter: Malda Superintendent of Police

Updated - July 18, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Malda SP Pradip Kumar Yadav speaking to media about the situation at Manikchak.

Malda SP Pradip Kumar Yadav speaking to media about the situation at Manikchak. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Several people, including police personnel, were injured after protests by locals over power cuts in West Bengal’s Malda district turned violent on Thursday. Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav said that police had to open fire on the mob in self-defence.

Locals had organised protests and road blockades at several places in the district under the Manikchak Police Station, including at Enayatpur, over power cuts. When the police tried to lift the blockades, the situation turned volatile and people started hurling stones at police personnel.

The officer in-charge of Manikchak Police Station sustained injuries, along with two other police personnel. The mob also vandalised police vehicles at the site, and protesters and the police engaged in a pitched battle in the area for quite some time.

Between exclusion and appeasement: The crisis of Muslim vote bank politics in West Bengal

“After listening to the problems of the locals, the police were trying to convince the people to lift the blockades. For no reason, one group became aggressive and pushed the officers,” the Malda SP said.

Mr. Yadav said that the Inspector in-charge of the Manikchak Police Station, and a Sub Inspector, were seriously injured in the attack. They lost consciousness and were rescued to a nearby house.

The protesters, however, surrounded the house and tried to set it on fire. “Police resorted to tear gas shelling but when the situation became dangerous to the life of the police personnel and civilians inside the house, the police opened fire in self-defence,” the SP said.

Will ‘amend mistakes’, says Trinamool MP on party’s links with mob violence accused

According to the police, one person sustained bullet injuries. Locals claimed that the number of people hit by bullets was higher. The injured were admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The police have detained 26 people in connection with the violence.

The State government has sought a report from the SP over the incident. Criticising the police for opening fire, Minister of State for North Bengal Development Sabina Yeasmin said that an investigation should determine under what circumstances the police had opened fire.

A press statement issued by the West Bengal Power Department said that there has been no load-shedding in the area and that West Bengal produces surplus power. The locals, however, complained that power supply in the area had been irregular for several days.

Two more incidents of mob violence come to the fore in West Bengal

Union Minister and State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the public had lost faith in the police administration in the State and this was the reason for the attack on the police. Mr. Majumdar said that while the police were ineffective in handling criminals such as Shahjahan Sheikh, they opened fire on protestors.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sujan Chakraborty termed the incident unfortunate. The police were becoming “trigger happy”, he said.

Despite several incidents of mob attacks in the State, there have been very few instances of the police opening fire on protesters during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

