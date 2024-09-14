Protesting doctors visit CM Mamata’s house, meeting cancelled over streaming

Protesting resident doctors visited the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday (September 14, 2024) for a meeting, but could not hold any discussion as the impasse over live streaming or video recording of the proceedings continued. The State government said recording or streaming cannot be allowed inside the Chief Minister’s residence because of security concerns.

Ms. Banerjee came out of her house and urged the doctors to come inside and have tea even if they did not wish to hold a meeting. “I request you, please come in. If you don’t wish to have a meeting, have a cup of tea. I have been waiting for two hours. My Chief Secretary, my DG police, my IB head, my Home Secretary are all waiting for you. I gave umbrellas to all of you, so you do not get wet. There are arrangements for you to sit,” the Chief Minister was heard urging the protesting doctors.

Ms. Banerjee said the video of the meeting can only be shared after taking permission from the Supreme Court as the matter is sub judice.

The doctors said when they finally agreed to hold a meeting without live streaming and video recording, the administration told them that it was “too late”.

“We urged for live streaming which the administration denied. Then we urged to let both the parties record the video, which the administration said cannot be allowed. After we gave up the demands of video recording and live streaming, the administration said it was too late,” a representative of the protesting doctors said.

On Thursday, a group of doctors had visited the State Secretariat where the Chief Minister was waiting, but the meeting could not be held due to the doctors’ insistence on live streaming and video recording.

The visit of the protesting doctors to the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday came after Ms. Banerjee went to the protest site in the Salt Lake area earlier in the day. The State’s Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had extended the invitation after the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front wrote to him welcoming Ms. Banerjee’s visit but insisted on an audience with her to discuss their demands.

The Chief Minister, while urging the doctors to return to work, said that her visit was the “last attempt” to resolve the crisis. “I came to meet you as your ‘didi’ (elder sister) not as the Chief Minister... This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis,” Ms. Banerjee told the protesting doctors.

Ms. Banerjee had assured the doctors that she will not take action against them. Protesting doctors welcomed the Chief Minister’s visit but said they will not withdraw from the strike till their demands are met. The five demands include the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior officials of the State Health Department.

In a related development, the mother of the doctor, who was raped and killed at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, expressed full support for the demands raised. “We want swift resolution of the five demands by the doctors. But the CM said she will take action against those guilty. But we can all see that the State administration, police and hospital administration are all guilty,” the victim’s mother said.

R.G. Kar former principal arrested

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the officer in-charge of the Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal and former principal of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh for allegedly tampering the evidence in the rape and murder of the doctor. Allegations of delay in registering the FIR and tampering with the evidence were made by several quarters, including family members of the victim.

Dr. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI for alleged financial irregularities on September 2 and he remains in judicial custody. With these arrests, the number of those held in the rape and murder reached three. Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, was arrested by the Kolkata Police hours after the body was found.

In another development, the Bidhannagar City Police arrested two persons, including CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors. The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

On Friday, junior doctors protesting in West Bengal wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the impasse.

The Chief Minister had earlier said “29 precious lives have been lost due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors”. She announced financial relief of ₹2 lakh to families whose kin have died due to “disruption” of health services.

The protesting doctors had laid siege to the Swastha Bhawan on September 10, a day after the Supreme Court urged the doctors to resume duty. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Justice D. Y. Chandrachud had said on September 9 reminded the doctors that they cannot remain oblivious to the needs of the community they are intended to serve and appealed them to return to work.