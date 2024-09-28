Proposed semiconductor plant in Kolkata makes Mamata hopeful of investment in West Bengal

The proposed semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata by Global Foundries has provided fresh impetus for investment to West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been facing challenges in attracting investment in the State, on Friday said that Kolkata is “set to lead the semiconductor revolution in India”.

“Due to Government of West Bengal’s relentless efforts to engage emerging technologies and harness investment potentials in the State, we have secured a major American investment proposal that highlights the State’s skill and potential,” the Chief Minister said on social media.

On Thursday, U.S. Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat. Ms. Banerjee had said that her government has identified the land for the proposed semiconductor unit.

“In February next year, we will hold our Bengal Global Business Summit. Before that, around January second week, we proposed that a meeting should be held with all the stakeholders so that we can make a roadmap,” the Chief Minister had said.

On Friday, Ms. Banerjee took to social media and said that the semiconductor facility may emerge to be a great multi-material fab for national security. “A latest tweet by the Government of India yesterday also corroborates this. We are grateful to the U.S. government and the corporate world for their overtures. Bengal will make its mark on the world map once again,” she added.

While the Chief Minister had credited the relentless efforts of her government for the proposed investment, the BJP leadership had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the proposed investment in the State. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had said that the proposed investment “may lay the foundation for a turnaround for the State which is reeling under the worst economic crisis in its history under the Mamata (Banerjee) regime”. Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are vying to take credit for the proposed investment.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States.

The semiconductor factory will be set up by Global Foundries, the world’s third largest chipmaker company, and the chip manufacturing plant will be focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next generation telecommunications, and green energy applications.