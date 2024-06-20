ADVERTISEMENT

Probe panel to visit gutted Hollong bungalow soon: Bengal forest minister

Published - June 20, 2024 04:33 pm IST - Kolkata

The bungalow was closed, and fortunately, there was no loss of lives.

PTI

Charred remains of the Hollong bungalow where a fire broke out on Tuesday night, in Jaldapara National Park, Alipurduar district, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The four-member inquiry committee, formed to investigate the devastating fire at the famed Hollong bungalow in West Bengal's Jaldapara sanctuary, will visit the site soon, state Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Two of our senior forest officials have been there since yesterday. The four-member team will also reach the site in Alipurduar district within a day or two to conduct a thorough on-the-spot inspection to ascertain the possible cause, factors, and assess the situation. I will go there on Saturday," Ms. Hansda told PTI on Thursday.

When asked whether any special investigation team has been formed apart from the inquiry panel, she said that currently, only a probe panel has been constituted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Massive fire burns down iconic Hollong Bungalow in north Bengal’s Jaldapara National Park

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI that all eight rooms of the bungalow have been completely gutted, leaving only the concrete pillars supporting the structure. "It is a sad sight. Prima facie, the reason appears to be a short circuit. But forensic tests will confirm the cause," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another forest official said a complaint has been lodged by the department at Falakata police station reporting the fire. "It is routine to report to police. They will also conduct their investigation," he said.

The popular tourist lodge, a favourite with visitors since its establishment in the late 60s and later renovated, was gutted in a fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

As the tourist season had ended with the onset of the monsoon on June 15, the bungalow was closed, and fortunately, there was no loss of lives. No reports of injury or death of wild animals in the adjacent woods have been received.

Hansda said the wooden bungalow was an asset for the state, and people have a lot of emotion and nostalgia associated with it. Asked if the state government would restore the iconic structure, the minister said, "We will act upon guidance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US