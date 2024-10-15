GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private hospital doctors in Bengal start cease work for 48 hours in support of fasting junior doctors

Doctors also conducted a 12-hour symbolic hunger strike and stopped all non-essential services for two days

Published - October 15, 2024 07:32 am IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Private hospital doctors at the Manipal Hospital in Kolkata, Mukundapur sit in protests demanding justice for the R.G. Kar victim and show support for the fasting junior doctors.

Private hospital doctors at the Manipal Hospital in Kolkata, Mukundapur sit in protests demanding justice for the R.G. Kar victim and show support for the fasting junior doctors. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 

Senior doctors from private hospitals across West Bengal started a 48-hour cease-work protest and 12-hour symbolic hunger strike on Monday (October 14, 2024) to mark their support for the junior doctors’ fast-until-death which has continued for the last 9 days.

The junior doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of their female colleague at the R.G. Kar hospital. Four junior doctors were admitted to the hospital after they fell sick during the fast unto death.

Doctors from premium private hospitals like Apollo, Manipal, Woodlands, Peerless, and Fortis are among those who have joined in the protests since 6 a.m. on Monday. Many hospitals in Kolkata and other districts have closed down all non-emergency services for the next two days. The strike was called by the Federation of Medical Associations (FeMA) after they gave an “ultimate appeal” to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.  

After inconclusive talks, Bengal Chief Secretary urges doctors to call off fast-unto-death

Dr. Bhaskar Pal, a senior doctor at a private hospital in the city, requested Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to not play hide-and-seek about the protests and listen to the doctors’ justified demands. “He (Mr. Pant) should come to the protest site and see the condition of the fasting junior doctors. Do not force us to a point that we have to participate in a pen-down movement,” he said.  

Dr. M. S. Purkait, Medical Superintendent of Techno India DAMA Hospital in Kolkata, said, “There has been no OPDs or routine surgeries. Emergency services like ER/ICU/OT are open 24/7.” 

Dr. Udita Nag, a protesting doctor from Manipal Hospital in Mukundapur, Kolkata, said that as the fasting junior doctors have laid their life for a good cause, the senior doctors are all equally involved with the protests. “State administration seems to have turned a deaf ear towards the very justified 10 demands. some of our young colleagues have already been hospitalised... In light of this, the Emergency medics would want to extend our voices in stating that however we are equally involved with this protest with the same fierceness and zeal and fully support the pen down of non-emergency services, we are also responsibly inclined towards our profession and duties,” Dr. Nag said.  

Published - October 15, 2024 07:32 am IST

West Bengal

