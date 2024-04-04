GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi in Cooch Behar, says Opposition spreading rumours about CAA

I am saying remove corruption; the Opposition is saying ‘save the corrupt’, the Prime Minister alleged

April 04, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Cooch Behar (WB)

PTI
Hitting out at the Opposition alliance INDIA, PM Modi said the “Opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit.”   | Photo Credit: X videograb/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 slammed Opposition bloc INDIA for spreading canards about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said it is "Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati (Mother India)".

Addressing a mega rally at Rash Mela grounds in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Mr. Modi criticised the Opposition parties for trying to save the corrupt and asserted that he will ensure that they are punished.

"They (INDIA bloc) never cared for the marginalised communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumours and lies. It is Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati," he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition alliance INDIA, Mr. Modi said the "Opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit."

"I am saying remove corruption; the Opposition is saying 'save the corrupt.' I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. In the next five years, more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt," he said.

