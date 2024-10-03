Pressure mounts on West Bengal junior doctors to call off full cease work ahead of Durga Puja

Amid ongoing protests against the doctor’s rape and murder in August, pressure is mounting on West Bengal’s protesting resident doctors, with a section of senior doctors and prominent citizens urging them to call off their full cease work ahead of Durga Puja festivities.

On Tuesday, October 1, junior doctors across State-run medical colleges and hospitals announced a fresh strike in protest against the State government’s alleged non-fulfilment of promised safety and security measures, 10 days after withdrawing their initial 42-day-long strike.

On Thursday afternoon (October 3, 2024), agitating junior doctors organised a large-scale meeting with senior doctors and faculty members of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) to discuss a possible way forward in the light of continuing protests.

“We are meeting senior doctors and our faculty members today to discuss what they think about the cease work. After all, they have been there with us from the very beginning of the movement,” said Kinjal Nanda, a protesting junior doctor from RGKMCH.

Partial cease work

Meanwhile, a faculty member who had to exit the meeting midway to attend to patients said she was in favour of protests continuing in the form of partial cease work.

“Classes should continue, protests should also continue, but with partial cease work… Many poor people come to the hospital for treatment. We won’t be able to manage the patient load without our junior doctors,” said Maitreyi Bandopadhyay, head of the microbiology department at RGKMCH.

Another faculty member of RGKMCH echoed similar sentiments, saying while they support the junior doctors’ agitation, they should resume duty to some capacity to ensure hospital services remain undisrupted.

“We support the protests completely. But even with us seniors managing the patient load, hospital services have been hampered amid the resident doctors’ strike,” he said. “I have urged them to resume work even as protests continue to ensure patients can access all hospital services.”

Former Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar, who resigned last month over the doctor’s rape and murder and corruption allegations at RGKMCH, also urged protesting resident doctors to get back to work while continuing protests.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sircar wrote on X, “Dear junior doctors, I have resigned as MP to be with you and women fighting for security and honour… but don’t stay away from work and make people suffer.”

In related developments, the Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the rape and murder case and associated corruption allegations at RGKMCH, arrested Trinamool Congress student leader Ashish Pandey over alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.