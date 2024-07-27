Potato crisis in West Bengal; suppliers, cold storage owners fear huge losses

Kolkata

The West Bengal government has stopped trucks filled with potatoes at the West Bengal-Odisha border for over two days with all trucks being asked to return to Bengal on July 26.

The move was reportedly made by the Bengal government to curb down the high prices of potatoes in the State. Potato prices in Kolkata had reached ₹40, said Kamal Dey, Koley market potato dealer in Kolkata. He claimed that after the ban on sale outside the State, the price has come down to ₹32.

Customers in the city were happy with the drop in prices of potatoes, which remains a household staple for most. A regular customer at Jadavpur Market in South Kolkata, Soumen Dutta said, “We are a family of six, and potatoes are the cheapest vegetable in the market now. It is a relief that the prices have gone down a little. But ideally at this time of the year it is never more than ₹20. I hope the prices drop even further.”

The ban on out-of-State supply was highly criticised by potato wholesalers and cold storage owners as they count huge losses amid this unforeseen move.

Mr. Dilip Pratihar, secretary, Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti, said that as per the current inflation rates the price of potatoes are normal and he saw no valid reason behind stopping their supply to Odisha. Mr. Pratihar told The Hindu, “We spend approximately ₹four lakhs behind every potato truck. It includes packing, labour cost, and fuel. We will never be able to recover this amount of money if trucks are returned to West Bengal.”

The secretary also pointed out, “70% of the aloo that Bengal produces is supplied to other States every single year. That is how the business works; that is how we plan production. There is no shortage in our State. The suppliers and aloo farmers will die of starvation if we cannot sell the excess produce outside.”

He said that their association has already promised to help the West Bengal State Government and they are ready to supply subsidised potatoes to government shops. He later said, “Even after our promises to the State government, why the trucks were stopped, we do not understand.”

Mr. Tarun Ghosh, a cold storage owner in West Bengal said that once the potatoes have been released from storage they cannot be put back into the cold room. He told The Hindu, “They will rot within three to four days, and we will suffer huge losses. If the borders are not opened soon, we will not survive.”

He also mentioned that the potato supplied in Kolkata and the other States is completely different so there is no clash between the supply and demand of the two.

On July 21, potato traders had announced a strike against the State government move to restrict potatoes being sold outside the State. They later called off the strike after talks with the government.

West Bengal Minister of Agriculture, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, spoke to The Hindu on the issue. “No businessmen and suppliers are facing any loss. Only the people who have too much greed to make excess profit are claiming otherwise. We are not against them making profits, but it cannot come at the cost of causing distress for the citizens of West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee has taken strict actions against all unethical businessmen in the raw produce market to bring down the artificially inflated prices in the market,” he said.

Amid the rising price of tubers in Odisha, former CM, and current Leader of Opposition in the State, Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asking her to ensure a smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha. No formal reply has been issued by the West Bengal government so far.