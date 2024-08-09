Political differences cast aside as thousands bid adieu to Buddhadeb

In a spontaneous outpouring of grief, thousands of people gathered around the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office on 31, Alimuddin Street in the heart of Kolkata on Friday (August 9, 2024) to pay their last respects to former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

The veteran communist leader died on Thursday (August 8, 2024) aged 80 and on Friday (August 9, 2024) his body was donated to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

On his last journey, the leader’s mortal remains were taken to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly where political differences were set aside as leaders across the political spectrum came together. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were seen in one frame offering tributes to Bhattacharjee who had been a member of the House for decades and Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. Several Ministers of the State government, Speaker Biman Banerjee and leaders of the Left Parties and Congress were present.

The scene outside the CPI(M) State headquarters was poignant as people marched arm-in-arm with emotions running high as the hearse carrying Bhattacharjee’s body left the party office. Tunes of the Rabindra Sangeet ‘Anandaloke Mongolaloke’ played in the background as many wiped their tears and recalled fond memories of their beloved leader. CPI(M) supporters formed a human chain to ensure a smooth passage for the hearse. The only other occasion when Kolkata had witnessed such scenes was on January 17, 2010, when former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu’s body was taken out in a procession before being donated for medical research.

People formed a kilometer-long queue with roses and white tulips in their hands and waited to enter the Alimuddin Street party office. A person in the crowd lamented, “We came too late, I am scared that we will not be able to see him even after waiting for hours.”

Not everyone who gathered was a supporter of the CPI(M). Prabir Kumar, 64, who closed his small shop to pay homage to the former Chief Minister, said, “I have come because I respect the contribution these leaders have made to our State. I am not associated with the party.”

Wheelchair-bound Rabi Das was teary-eyed as he patiently waited on the road amidst thousands of mourners. Mr. Das started his solo journey on a train from Halisahar, North 24 Parganas, on Thursday to join the last march of his “beloved Buddha babu one last time”.

Most of the members of the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) offered their last respects to their departed comrade. Former general secretary of the party Prakash Karat said that with the passing away of Bhattacharjee an era in the communist movement has ended.

“The way he led the Left Front government in West Bengal, worked for the development of the people and tried to get some employment for them will not only be remembered by the Communist party but by the people of West Bengal,” Mr. Karat said. Other Polit Bureau members like Brindra Karat, Naik Sarkar and M. A. Baby were also present.

From Alimuddin Street, the body was taken to Dinesh Majumdar Bhawan, the headquarters of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI(M). Bhattacharjee was the founding secretary of the DYFI.