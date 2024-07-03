GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police makes second arrest in Chopra flogging case

The police on Sunday registered a suo moto case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media

Published - July 03, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
New Delhi, 11/05/2012: Index--- Handcuff. Photo:

New Delhi, 11/05/2012: Index--- Handcuff. Photo: | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Police on July 3 arrested another person for his alleged involvement in the public flogging of a couple in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, an officer said.

A team of officers of Islampur police station arrested Amirul Islam alias Badhua from near the State's international border with Bangladesh on Wednesday morning, the officer said.

Islam, a resident of Chopra's Ghirnar village, was spotted in the video grab which showed the other arrested accused Tajmul Islam alias 'JCB' mercilessly caning a couple who were allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair.

"The rest of the accused will be identified and arrested. Amirul was seen beside the prime accused JCB in the video," the police officer said.

The police on Sunday registered a suo moto case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', who claimed to be a local TMC leader. He was arrested on Sunday.

The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged on the order of a kangaroo court, according to police.

Related Topics

West Bengal / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.