ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead in pick up van accident in West Bengal’s Purulia

Published - June 21, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Kolkata

A tragic accident on NH 32 claimed the lives of four individuals while injuring 10 others 

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

A pick up van in Purulia met with a road accident on National Highway (NH) 32 early on Friday. The accident, which claimed the lives of four people and injured 10, happened on the Jamsedhpur Bokaro Highway near the Aimundi junction which comes under the Purulia Muffasil Police Station.

On Friday morning around 20 goat traders were travelling from Ramamati, Chaitandi village of Joypur towards Purulia. The front tire of the pick up van burst during travel and led to the accident killing four onboard and injured 10.

Police and locals reached the spot and helped in rescue operations. The injured were taken to the Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared four of the people dead on arrival. One of the victims of the accidents was referred to another hospital for better treatment. The rest are under treatment at the Purulia Government Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to reports, all the four deceased were from the same village under the Joypur police station in Purulia area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US