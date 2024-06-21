GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four dead in pick up van accident in West Bengal’s Purulia

A tragic accident on NH 32 claimed the lives of four individuals while injuring 10 others 

Published - June 21, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata

A pick up van in Purulia met with a road accident on National Highway (NH) 32 early on Friday. The accident, which claimed the lives of four people and injured 10, happened on the Jamsedhpur Bokaro Highway near the Aimundi junction which comes under the Purulia Muffasil Police Station.

On Friday morning around 20 goat traders were travelling from Ramamati, Chaitandi village of Joypur towards Purulia. The front tire of the pick up van burst during travel and led to the accident killing four onboard and injured 10.

Police and locals reached the spot and helped in rescue operations. The injured were taken to the Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared four of the people dead on arrival. One of the victims of the accidents was referred to another hospital for better treatment. The rest are under treatment at the Purulia Government Hospital.

According to reports, all the four deceased were from the same village under the Joypur police station in Purulia area.

