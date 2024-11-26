ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of deceased R.G. Kar doctor visit Bengal Assembly, meet LoP Suvendu to demand justice

Published - November 26, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Kolkata

The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter.

After the meeting, Mr. Adhikari said that the BJP would on December 10 stage a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding justice.

Kolkata police tighten security around R.G. Kar rape and murder prime accused Sanjay Roy

"We must keep political interests aside and demand for the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Mr. Adhikari said.

The teary-eyed parents of the doctor described to Mr. Adhikari the turmoil they have been since their daughter's body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

"What happened to my daughter? What wrong did she do that she had to face so much cruelty at the place she wanted to be? We want nothing but justice," her mother told reporters outside the assembly.

Violence against doctors: IMA chief criticises National Task Force recommendations, says they are out of touch with reality

They also met Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique after meeting the BJP leader.

On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

