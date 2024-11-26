 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Parents of deceased R.G. Kar doctor visit Bengal Assembly, meet LoP Suvendu to demand justice

After the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari said that the BJP would on December 10 stage a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding justice

Published - November 26, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter. File

The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter.

After the meeting, Mr. Adhikari said that the BJP would on December 10 stage a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding justice.

Kolkata police tighten security around R.G. Kar rape and murder prime accused Sanjay Roy

"We must keep political interests aside and demand for the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Mr. Adhikari said.

The teary-eyed parents of the doctor described to Mr. Adhikari the turmoil they have been since their daughter's body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

"What happened to my daughter? What wrong did she do that she had to face so much cruelty at the place she wanted to be? We want nothing but justice," her mother told reporters outside the assembly.

Violence against doctors: IMA chief criticises National Task Force recommendations, says they are out of touch with reality

They also met Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique after meeting the BJP leader.

On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

Published - November 26, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.