Outrage over ‘threat culture’ in Bengali film industry after film technician puts life in danger

A hairstylist working in the Bengali film industry attempted suicide on Saturday, allegedly after being deprived of work opportunities for the last few months by the technicians’ union body.

After her daughter intervened and rescued her, the hairstylist was rushed to Kolkata’s MR Bangur Superspeciality Hospital. Prominent Bengali actors and directors including Sudipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghoshal, Daminee Benny Basu, and Sudeshna Roy rushed to the hospital on Saturday after receiving the news, to express their support.

The incident sparked outrage in the film fraternity over the alleged culture of pressure and intimidation perpetuated by the technicians’ bodies.

A complaint was lodged at Kolkata’s Haridevpur Police Station against members of the Cine and Video Hair Stylist Guild, a part of the larger Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI). In a note written by the hairstylist, she named 11 members of the FCTWEI and held them responsible for lack of work.

In the note, the hairstylist also alleged that she was suspended for around three months since May 1 by the guild and was denied opportunities even after the suspension was lifted, which led to severe financial distress.

“Her guild told her that even though her suspension had been lifted, she would only be allowed to work on projects assigned to her by them. This cannot happen, it is completely illegal,” director and member of the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI), Sudeshna Roy, told mediapersons.

In a statement, DAEI alleged that the hairstylist was suspended for raising questions about the democratic procedures of the FCTWEI and the guild, which is part of the FCTWEI.

“She did not have a lot of work for the last four to five months, even after the guild lifted her suspension. She came under severe financial duress and debt and thought taking her own life was the last resort,” actor Sudipta Chakraborty said. “I was shocked to hear what she was going through. There is no doubt about the prevalence of ‘threat culture’ in this industry.”

In a social media post, Ms. Chakraborty wrote that the hairstylist’s attempt is a “burning example” of the damage caused by workplace harassment. “This cannot go on like this. I will see to the end of it,” she wrote.

In July this year, a rift between FCTWEI and directors brought the Bengali film industry to a halt. Most film and television shoots stood cancelled across Tollywood studios for days after Bengali film directors boycotted shoots to protest against FCTWEI’s “stringent regulations”. The protest came after a walkout by film technicians from the set of director Rahool Mukherjee over the director’s alleged violation of FCTWEI norms.