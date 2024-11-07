ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition members of JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill to boycott next round of meetings

Updated - November 07, 2024 04:14 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee announces Opposition boycott of JPC meetings due to chairman’s “high-handedness” on the Waqf Amendment Bill

PTI

Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Mohammed Nadibul Haque during a press conference in Kolkata, on Thursday (November 7, 2024.). | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleging high-handedness and arbitrary action of the chairman of the  Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee will boycott the next round of meetings beginning November 9, 2024.

Mr. Banerjee, a member of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, said the chairman of the JPC has fixed a hectic schedule of meetings in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow over six days, with Sunday (November 9, 2024) being a holiday in between.

Chairman of Waqf Bill committee taking unilateral decisions, Opposition MPs tell Speaker

“All the opposition members of the JPC have decided to boycott the tour and its meetings as the chairman is working in an arbitrary and high-handed manner,” Mr. Banerjee told reporters at a press conference jointly addressed with party MP Nadimul Haque at the Press Club in Kolkata.

He said the future course of action will be decided jointly by the members of the Opposition.

JPC is meeting groups with no locus standi on the Waqf issue, alleges Muslim Law Board

Mr. Banerjee said the Opposition members of the JPC met the Lok Sabha Speaker on November 5, 2024 and sought deferment of the schedule and also a reduction in the number of days of meetings of the JPC from two days a week to one day a week or two consecutive days every fortnight.

He said the Speaker had verbally agreed to sympathetically consider their demands and speak to the chairman, but nothing happened thereafter.

