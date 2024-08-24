GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One held for murder of tribal woman in West Bengal

Police say the youth killed her following an altercation

Published - August 24, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nine days after the murder of a tribal woman in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, the police arrested a youth in connection with the case on Friday (August 23, 2024) evening.

The accused was identified as Ajay Tudu from Paschim Medinipur. The victim was a postgraduate student at the Burdwan University.

On the night of August 14, when women across the country took to the streets to protest against the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the tribal woman was found dead with grievous injuries in Gangpur.

“We found that the accused and the girl were in a relationship. On the night of the murder, the couple met and a verbal altercation broke out between them. The accused lost his temper and killed the girl,” Purba Bardhaman Superintendent of Police Amandeep said on Saturday (August 24).

Mr. Amandeep added that initially, a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the murder. Later, the SIT was expanded with a total of 21 members. “We hope to file a chargesheet quickly in the next few days. We will try to ensure maximum punishment for the accused,” he said.

