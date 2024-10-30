GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One dead in major blaze at chemical factory in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram

Several people suffered severe burn injuries; workers were trapped inside the factory as firefighters struggled to reach them; with smoke engulfing the whole area, panic sparked among local residents

Updated - October 30, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shrabana Chatterjee
Firefighters try to douse a fire broke out at a chemical factory, in North 24 Parganas, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Firefighters try to douse a fire broke out at a chemical factory, in North 24 Parganas, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

One person died and several others were severely burnt in a major fire at a chemical factory in Badu, at Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). It took the firefighters several hours to access the main site of the blaze as huge flames engulfed neighbouring units.

The deceased, whose charred body was discovered within the factory, has been identified as Biswajit Das, a resident of Bangaon, in North 24 Parganas.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot, but the inflammable chemicals present inside the factory made fire control difficult for the fire department as new flames kept emerging. Several workers were trapped inside the factory for hours as firefighters battled flames to reach them. The injured were rushed to Barasat Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment. 

The cause of the fire has not been identified by the fire department yet.

The incident occurred in the Dattapukur police station area, a densely populated region with multiple factories located close to residential areas. Fire fighters feared that the fire would spread to the other factories and cause further damage, sparking panic among local residents.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:59 pm IST

