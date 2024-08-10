GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s Kar medical college

Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata have called for a halt in services to protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises

Published - August 10, 2024 12:01 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Kolkata police personnel visit R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

Kolkata police personnel visit R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the north Kolkata area on Saturday morning (August 10, 2024.)

According to police sources, the accused Sanjay Roy was arrested following an interrogation through the late hours of Friday (August 9, 2024.) Police have also claimed that he was brought in for questioning based on torn remains of a Bluetooth earphone retrieved from the crime scene.

The victim’s body was recovered at around 11.30 a.m. on Friday from the seminar hall located on the fourth floor of the emergency building of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. “We believe she was sexually assaulted and murdered. The matter is being covered up,” the victim’s father told local media.

Reportedly, the victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee in respiratory medicine, was working on night duty on Thursday night (August 8, 2024).

Meanwhile, junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata have called for a halt in services to protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises. Medical services barring emergency services have come to a complete halt at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, with junior doctors and residents carrying out protest marches demanding the arrest of those involved and increased security on campus.

“There are so many female doctors who work on the clock in this hospital. We do not feel safe here anymore, even our parents are worried,” a protesting female doctor said. “Even our parents are worried for our safety.”

Another student protestor at R.G. Kar Medical College claimed that it is likely that more people were involved in the death of the victim, and that the students and junior doctors demand stern action against all suspects.

