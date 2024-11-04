GIFT a SubscriptionGift
November continues holiday high for West Bengal government employees, students

Educators and government employees varyingly expressed approval and concern regarding the State’s policy with five holidays in November following 13 days’ leave in October

Updated - November 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Bishwanath Ghosh
Trinamool Congress government had introduced more holidays in the official calendar, and that included an additional day off for several of the festivals

After a long gap for Durga Puja followed by a break for Deepavali, government employees and students in West Bengal have entered a November that happens to have the second largest number of government holidays in 2024.

The State is observing as many as five holidays in November, next only to 13 days in October. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress government had introduced more holidays in the official calendar, and that included an additional day off for several of the festivals.

As a result, November 1 was an extra holiday for Kali Puja, November 4 is an extra day’s off for Bhratridwitiya or Bhai Dooj (which fell on November 3, a Sunday), November 7 and 8 are holidays for Chhath Puja and the extra day, while November 15 is the birthday of Guru Nanak.

“Too many holidays disturb the academic session. While we understand the social importance of festivals, but too many holidays mean a lack of professionalism. Already the state is pulling backwards; holidays are reinforcing that,” Ishita Mukhopadhyay, professor of economics at the University of Calcutta, said.

An employee with the State Government posted in Murshidabad, who did not want to be named, said something similar, “​Everything has two sides. The length of the holidays every year, especially for State government employees, is a point to ponder over — whether it is really necessary or not. Closing offices for a longer period of time means delayed administrative processing. Also, the rhythm of work is hampered to some extent.”

But not all are complaining, and the reason behind not complaining is always about getting to stay home. “Many of the employees feel that a meagre DA [dearness allowance], in comparison to Central and other State government employees, is quite demoralising, and therefore extra holidays might be compensatory for both parties, the government as well as the employees,” a government officer posted in north Bengal said.

Then there are people, like New Alipore College principal Jaydeep Sarangi, who do their best to make use of holidays when they happen to be too many. “We have planned many online events and classes for our students in November. Many students will do internship at different places and complete their formalities. Even within Durga Puja holidays this year, we arranged for online classes. Some lab departments were opened immediately after Lakshmi Puja and practical classes are on. We are flexible in class routines,” Dr. Sarangi told The Hindu.

