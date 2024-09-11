GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not satisfied with Mamata Banerjee's role in case: R.G. Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM

The parents of deceased Kolkata trainee doctor demand CBI investigation due to CM Mamata Banerjee’s “unsatisfied role” in the ongoing case

Updated - September 11, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kolkata, West Bengal

ANI
On September 9, West Bengal CM Banerjee encouraged people to “return to festivities” as Durga Puja nears and urged junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible.

On September 9, West Bengal CM Banerjee encouraged people to “return to festivities” as Durga Puja nears and urged junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible. | Photo Credit: PTI

The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College said that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has not done any work and his family is not satisfied with her role in the case.

The victim’s father on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) also said that they demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation due to her “unsatisfied role” in the case. Speaking to ANI, the victim’s father said, “We are not satisfied with the role of the CM (Mamata Banerjee) in the case; that’s why we went to the CBI. She hasn’t done any work.”

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

“One of the policemen came to our house; they said we have arrested Sanjay Roy, and he will be produced in fast-track court and will get a death sentence. But the incident that happened with my daughter was not the work of just one person. We have been saying this since starting that persons from the department involved in this,” he added.

Reacting to CM Mamata Banerjee’s Durga Puja remarks, the victim’s father said, “Maybe she will take people to celebrate in her capacity, but we think no one will celebrate Durga Puja this year. If someone celebrates, they will not be celebrating with happiness. Because all the people of Bengal and the country consider my daughter their daughter.”

Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks

On September 9, West Bengal CM Banerjee encouraged people to “return to festivities” as Durga Puja nears and urged junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible.

In response, the victim’s mother expressed that this request seemed inhuman to her.

“Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is out. How can I ask people to return to the festival?” she said.

She further questioned, “If such an incident had happened in the Chief Minister’s family, would she have said this?”

R.G. Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till September 23

The victim’s mother also asserted that they would continue their movement until justice is served. The second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:19 pm IST

