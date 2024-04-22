No one can stop implementation of CAA in West Bengal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

April 22, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Malda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Sunday that the BJP delivers on its promises, and said that no one could stop implementation of the CAA in West Bengal.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is not meant to take away anyone's citizenship but is a law to grant Indian citizenship to people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on religious grounds.

"The Congress, Trinamool Congress or the Left parties make promises during elections that are not fulfilled, but the BJP delivers on its promises," he said, addressing a rally here in support of BJP candidate from Malda Uttar constituency, Khagen Murmu.

CAA can’t be stopped

He asserted that no one could stop the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal, along with the rest of India.

"Mamata didi says she will not allow CAA in her state. Why is she trying to hoodwink the people of West Bengal," Singh said.

The Centre had in March implemented the CAA, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Singh said that India is treated with respect under the Narendra Modi-led government, unlike under previous dispensations.

"When we say something in an international forum, it is listened to with respect," he said, adding that Modi’s pledge is to turn India into a developed country by 2047.

Promises fulfilled

Singh said promises like abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been fulfilled, and that there are indications of the coming into being of a ‘Ram Rajya’.

The defence minister said the BJP government at the Centre has also delivered on its promise of abolishing ‘triple talaq’.

"We can not only bring to book terrorists inside our territory, but if anyone tries to attack from outside, we will cross the border to teach them a lesson; this is our strength," Singh said.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, he alleged that only extortionists, criminals and the corrupt have flourished in Bengal after the party came to power.

He also accused the state government of denying people benefits from central welfare projects.