Ninety per cent of 7.55 lakh students clear West Bengal Class XII Board examination

May 08, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press conference that the pass percentage in this year's Class XII examination was 89.98.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education on May 7 announced the results of the Class 12 examination with nearly 90% of the students clearing the examination.

He said among the districts Purba Medinipur district topped the list of successful candidates with 95.77%. Mr. Bhattacharya said 7,55,324 students appeared in the Class XII examination this year of which around 56% were girls.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class XII examination was 89%. This year 42.9% of students got more than 60% or above marks while 1.23% got more than 90% marks. Fifty-eight students secured the first ten ranks. Twenty-three among them are girls.

Avik Das from McWilliam Higher Secondary School was the topper getting 496 marks out of 500 with 99.2%. Soumyadip Saha of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas got the second rank (495 marks) while Abhishek Gupta of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir of Malda secured third position with 494 marks. Two girls secured the fourth rank. The results were declared within 69 days of the examination held between February 16 and 29.

