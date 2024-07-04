ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC team visits Chopra, meets woman who was beaten up in public

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Kolkata

No member from the Opposition or the ruling party has visited the area

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

A police vehicle at a village in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur where a woman was publicly beaten at a kangaroo court by a local Trinamool Congress leader. The area remains tense since a video of the incident went viral. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Chopra in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on July 4 and met the woman survivor of the recent flogging incident

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-member NHRC team led by a senior officer visited the area for a spot enquiry, an NHRC official said. It also met senior police officials.

A one-minute video of the incident shows a couple being beaten mercilessly in front of a crowd of villagers. The prime accused in the case, Tajimul Islam, alias JCB, was arrested by the police on June 30, hours after the video went viral. The accused is considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | TMC worker arrested in North 24 Parganas mob violence case

After the incident came to light, the NHRC on July 1 issued a press statement, stating that the agency takes “suo motu cognisance of the reported beating of a couple in full public view by a group of people allegedly associated with a political party in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NHRC had also issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week.

BJP targets TMC over flogging of woman and man in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur

The NHRC team is the first quasi-judicial body to visit the village where the couple was beaten up. Earlier, the woman had refused to meet Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, and he had to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police protection

No member from the Opposition or the ruling party has visited the village. The district police administration has provided security to the woman.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor seeks report from Mamata on public flogging of couple

The flogging episode sent shockwaves not only in West Bengal but across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, made a reference to the incident while targeting Opposition parties on the issue of women safety.

The Islampur Police on Wednesday arrested another accused in connection with the incident. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US